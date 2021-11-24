Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 9.6%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s share price fell 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $29.98. 3,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 616,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

