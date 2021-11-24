Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 2,187 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

