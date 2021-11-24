Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43. Tuya has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuya alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.