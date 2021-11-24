Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tuya updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TUYA opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. Tuya has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Tuya worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

