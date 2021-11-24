Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,504 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

Twilio stock opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.29 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

