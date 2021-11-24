Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,257.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $803,595.20 and $7,257.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

