U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

