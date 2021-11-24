Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406,033. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

