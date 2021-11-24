Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 193787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.95) to €45.70 ($51.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

