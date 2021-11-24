UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,390 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $835.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

