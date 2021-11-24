UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,678 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 31.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 147.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

