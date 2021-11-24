UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Centennial Resource Development worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

