UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,162 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,231,290. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.