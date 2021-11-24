UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $573.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

