UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SXI opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

