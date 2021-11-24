UGAS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,896.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $373,896.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,893.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

