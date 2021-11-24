UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $325.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the lowest is $319.40 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock worth $891,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,140. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

