UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $199.25 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $181.20 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.