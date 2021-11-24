Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was up 4.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Specifically, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

