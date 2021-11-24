United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Trading 1.1% Higher

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. 3,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

