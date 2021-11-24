UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $1,111,750.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.