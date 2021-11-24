Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $486.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 325,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

