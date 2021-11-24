Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 278 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
