Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 278 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

