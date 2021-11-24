Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

