Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.74

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 23712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,583 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

