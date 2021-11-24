Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.74

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 23712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.
The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,583 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
