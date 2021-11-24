VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,778,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

