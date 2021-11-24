VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

