VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Raised by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.2% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.