Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 917,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,566 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

