Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Venus Concept worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

