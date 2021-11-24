Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

