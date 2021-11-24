Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,984 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 119.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

