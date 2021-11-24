Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.07 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.