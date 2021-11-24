Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.06 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

