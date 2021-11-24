Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

