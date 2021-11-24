Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises 11.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $222,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

