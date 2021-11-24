Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

