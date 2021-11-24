Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,044 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,044 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,973.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. 14,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

