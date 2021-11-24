Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $21.27. Vapotherm shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $538.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,195 shares of company stock valued at $444,776 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

