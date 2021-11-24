VeChain Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and approximately $540.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009744 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

