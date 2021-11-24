VeChain (VET) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $496.00 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $8.00 billion and $496.00 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009715 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.