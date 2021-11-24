Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.50 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.89 or 0.00020830 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $79.50 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,683,555 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

