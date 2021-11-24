Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.