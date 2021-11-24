Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $498.00 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.92.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

