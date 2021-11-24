Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 276,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

