Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.