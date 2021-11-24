Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

