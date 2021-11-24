Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

