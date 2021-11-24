Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.