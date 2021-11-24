Verde Capital Management Buys 2,994 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

